X Increases Photo and Video Limit to 20 Per Post, Ending Decade-Old Restriction

New Delhi, November 14: X increases photo and video limit to 20 attachments per post, introducing a major upgrade to its media-sharing capabilities after nearly a decade of restricting users to just four photos or videos in a single post. The Elon Musk-owned social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, has expanded the attachment limit fivefold, allowing users to share larger collections of visual content without creating multiple posts or lengthy threads.

The update, announced on November 12, 2026, represents a significant improvement for photographers, journalists, digital publishers, businesses and content creators who regularly use the platform to distribute visual information. Users can now include up to 20 photos and videos within a single post, making it easier to present comprehensive coverage of events, travel experiences, product launches and other activities.

Jonah Katz, X’s mobile engineering lead, confirmed the development through an announcement on the platform, explaining that the previous four-media restriction had remained in place for approximately 10 years. The revised limit enables users to publish considerably more visual material alongside a single caption, improving the way photographs and videos are organised and presented to audiences.

New Feature Available on Web and Mobile

The expanded media-sharing feature is already available through the web version of X, while access through Android and iOS applications is being introduced through updated versions of the mobile app.

Users who continue to encounter the previous four-attachment restriction are advised to update their X application through the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Availability may vary depending on the application version and rollout status.

To use the feature, users can open X, create a new post, select the media attachment option and choose up to 20 photographs or videos. They can then add a caption before publishing, although posts containing media can also be shared without accompanying text.

The increase concerns the total number of media attachments permitted within a post. X has not announced corresponding changes to individual video duration, upload resolution or maximum file-size restrictions as part of this particular update.

Major Advantage for News Publishers and Content Creators

The revised attachment limit could prove particularly useful for digital news organisations and independent journalists who depend on X for real-time reporting and public engagement.

Previously, journalists covering public events, government programmes, natural disasters or major developments often had to divide extensive photographic coverage into several separate posts. The new arrangement allows a larger selection of relevant photographs and videos to appear together, helping readers follow a visual sequence without navigating multiple updates.

Photographers and travel content creators can similarly present more complete collections, while businesses may use the additional capacity to showcase products, promotional campaigns and event highlights.

For news publishers, the expanded format also offers an opportunity to combine photographs from different stages of an event within a single post, potentially improving the presentation and continuity of visual reporting.

However, the availability of additional media attachments does not necessarily guarantee increased engagement or visibility. The effectiveness of a post will continue to depend on the relevance, quality and presentation of its content.

A Significant Change to X’s Media-Sharing Experience

The latest development reflects X’s continuing efforts to expand its functionality beyond traditional text-based social networking.

By increasing the attachment limit from four to 20, the platform has removed a longstanding restriction that previously required users to publish several posts when sharing extensive visual collections.

Although the update offers greater flexibility, users are not required to fill all 20 available attachment slots. Smaller collections can still be published as before.

The new feature is expected to make X more convenient for visual storytelling, particularly for journalists, photographers, businesses and other users who frequently share multimedia content.

With the expanded attachment capacity now available on the web and reaching mobile applications, X users can present more photographs and videos within a single post while retaining the platform’s familiar publishing experience.