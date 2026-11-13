Indian Army Rescues Over 900 Stranded Tourists and Locals Amid Heavy Snowfall in Sikkim

Gangtok, November 13: Indian Army rescues over 900 stranded tourists and local residents from popular high-altitude destinations in East Sikkim after heavy snowfall and extreme cold weather conditions disrupted travel, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded along the mountainous routes.

Personnel of the Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps carried out a major rescue and humanitarian assistance operation across Nathula, Baba Dham in Sherethang and Changu (Tsomgo) Lake, helping stranded travellers reach safer locations despite challenging weather and difficult terrain.

According to information shared by the Trishakti Corps, more than 900 people were assisted during the operation, while Army personnel facilitated the safe movement of over 300 stranded vehicles, including approximately 250 tourist vehicles. The operation focused on ensuring the safety of visitors and local residents caught in severe winter conditions at some of Sikkim’s most frequented tourist destinations.

The affected areas, situated at high altitudes near the India–China border, are particularly vulnerable to sudden changes in weather. Heavy snowfall, freezing temperatures and difficult road conditions can significantly disrupt vehicular movement, posing considerable challenges for tourists travelling through the region.

As part of the rescue efforts, Army personnel provided immediate humanitarian assistance, including medical aid, warm shelter and meals for those affected by the adverse weather. Temporary accommodation and essential facilities were arranged at Army camps to protect stranded travellers from the extreme cold.

The operation also involved assisting vehicles stranded along snow-affected routes and facilitating their movement towards safer areas. The Army’s intervention helped reduce the risks faced by travellers exposed to freezing temperatures and prolonged delays in the high-altitude region.

Nathula, Baba Dham and Tsomgo Lake remain among Sikkim’s most prominent tourist attractions, drawing visitors throughout the year for their scenic landscapes, snow-covered mountains and cultural significance. However, the region’s unpredictable mountain weather can create hazardous travelling conditions, particularly during periods of heavy snowfall.

The rescue operation highlights the important role played by the Indian Army in providing emergency assistance to civilians in remote and strategically significant border regions. Beyond its primary responsibility of safeguarding the country’s frontiers, the Trishakti Corps regularly supports humanitarian and disaster-response efforts in challenging Himalayan terrain.

The timely intervention ensured that hundreds of tourists and local residents received essential assistance during the severe weather conditions, underscoring the importance of emergency preparedness and coordinated rescue capabilities in Sikkim’s high-altitude tourism destinations.

Source: Trishakti Corps, Indian Army