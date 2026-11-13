Ebola Preparedness Mock Drill 2.0 Conducted at STNM Hospital in Sikkim

Gangtok, November 12: Ebola Preparedness Mock Drill 2.0 was successfully conducted at STNM Hospital, Sochakgang, on Thursday to assess the hospital’s readiness to identify, manage and respond to suspected Ebola cases and strengthen its emergency response mechanisms against emerging infectious diseases.

The exercise was organised in compliance with a notification issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, on November 6, 2026. It focused on evaluating the hospital’s operational preparedness, infection prevention protocols, patient safety measures and coordination among various medical and surveillance teams.

During the mock drill, participating teams demonstrated procedures for identifying and triaging suspected Ebola patients, implementing isolation measures, following Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) protocols and ensuring the correct use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). Particular emphasis was placed on strengthening clinical response capabilities and preventing potential transmission within healthcare facilities.

The exercise involved the Medical Preparedness Team, Infection Control Team, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) Team, Ebola Nodal Officer of STNM Hospital and a Central Observer Team.

The Medical Preparedness Team evaluated clinical readiness and demonstrated the initial management of suspected Ebola cases, while the Infection Control Team carried out demonstrations of PPE donning and doffing procedures, isolation protocols and other essential infection prevention measures. The IDSP Team coordinated disease surveillance, reporting and notification procedures, ensuring that suspected cases could be communicated through the appropriate public health channels.

Meanwhile, the Ebola Nodal Officer coordinated hospital-level preparedness and response activities, facilitating cooperation among the participating departments. The Central Observer Team monitored and assessed the overall exercise and provided recommendations aimed at further strengthening the hospital’s emergency response capabilities.

Hospital authorities said the mock drill provided an opportunity to examine existing preparedness arrangements, identify potential operational gaps and reinforce coordination among healthcare professionals and concerned departments.

STNM Hospital reiterated its commitment to maintaining patient safety, strengthening infection prevention and control practices and ensuring sustained preparedness against Ebola and other emerging infectious diseases.

The exercise was a preventive preparedness initiative and did not indicate the detection or confirmation of any Ebola case at the hospital.

Source : STNM Press Release , 12 Nov 2026