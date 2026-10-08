Starlink India Launch Delay: Musk Alleges Oligarchs Are Blocking Service

Hyderabad, October 8 : Starlink India launch delay has prompted Elon Musk to allege that unnamed “oligarchs” are obstructing the satellite internet provider’s entry into the country to protect their position in the telecommunications market.

Musk made the allegation in a post on X on Wednesday while responding to an account that called for Starlink services to be launched in India. He did not identify any individual or company, nor did he provide evidence supporting the accusation.

“Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs,” Musk wrote, alleging that they wanted to retain a “monopolistic chokehold” over Indian consumers. He also described the alleged obstruction as a “crime against the people of India”.

No response from the parties potentially referred to by Musk was available in the source material. His remarks remain an allegation and do not establish that any company or individual has interfered with the regulatory process.

Commercial launch awaits remaining clearances

Starlink, operated by Musk-led SpaceX, is seeking to offer satellite-based broadband connectivity in India. The company has reportedly established gateway infrastructure and secured key licences, but commercial operations remain dependent on the completion of regulatory requirements, including spectrum assignment and other approvals.

Satellite communication services can extend broadband coverage to areas where conventional mobile towers or fibre networks are difficult or expensive to deploy. Starlink uses a network of low-Earth-orbit satellites to provide internet connectivity through user terminals installed on the ground.

The social-media post to which Musk responded claimed that 11,256 listed villages in India remained outside 4G coverage as of May 2026. It also cited figures of 1.093 billion internet subscriptions in March 2026, including 440.87 million rural subscriptions.

The same post claimed that rural internet subscription density stood at 48.31 per 100 people, compared with 126.80 in urban India. It further referred to BharatNet fibre coverage and the operational status of points of presence at gram panchayats.

These figures were presented in the social-media post and were not independently substantiated by Musk in his response. The post argued that India should complete the remaining approvals and spectrum allocation to allow Starlink to begin commercial service.

Starlink says it is prepared for India operations

Starlink Business Operations Vice-President Lauren Dreyer recently said the company had spent five years engaging with Indian regulators, telecom operators and the wider industry to prepare its operations for the country.

Speaking at the India Mobile Congress in Delhi, Dreyer said Starlink had worked to understand India’s security, regulatory and operational requirements. “We are ready to serve in India, once India is ready,” she said.

Starlink has positioned satellite broadband as a complementary service for remote and underserved locations. Its eventual launch, pricing and service coverage in India will depend on the terms of regulatory approvals, spectrum allocation and compliance with security conditions.

Musk’s latest intervention has brought renewed attention to the Starlink India launch delay, but the precise reasons for the pending approvals have not been officially detailed in the material available. A launch date has also not been announced.