4.9-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Sikkim–Nepal Region; Tremors Felt in Gangtok

Pakyong, November 12: A moderate earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale struck the Sikkim–Nepal border region early Thursday morning, sending mild tremors across parts of West and East Sikkim, including the state capital Gangtok.





According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 4:30:29 am IST, with its epicentre approximately 40 kilometres northwest of Yuksom in Gyalshing district. The quake originated at a depth of 73 kilometres, with coordinates recorded at 27.671°N latitude and 87.987°E longitude.



The tremors were felt in several areas of Sikkim, although no casualties or property damage had been reported by officials at the time of the initial reports. The NCS classified the earthquake’s epicentral region as Nepal.