Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Attends MP Deusi-Bhailo Mahotsav at Milan More, Calls for Preservation of Cultural Heritage

Siliguri, November 14: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang attended the MP Deusi-Bhailo Mahotsav at Milan More, Champasari, in the Darjeeling district of West Bengal, emphasising the importance of preserving traditional languages, customs and cultural heritage while strengthening unity and brotherhood among communities.

The cultural celebration was organised through the initiative of Darjeeling Member of Parliament Raju Bista, with the support of the Milan More Byabasayi Samiti. The event brought together political representatives, community leaders, distinguished guests and members of the public to celebrate the traditional Deusi-Bhailo festivities, which hold deep cultural significance for Nepali-speaking communities.

In a statement shared on his official Facebook page, Chief Minister Tamang expressed his delight at participating in the programme alongside Dr Shankar Ghosh, other ministers and legislators from West Bengal, dignitaries and members of various communities. He appreciated the organisers for providing a platform to celebrate shared cultural traditions and strengthen social harmony.

Deusi-Bhailo Reflects Shared Cultural Identity

Highlighting the significance of the festival, the Chief Minister described Deusi-Bhailo as more than a traditional celebration, stressing that it represents the cultural identity, language, customs and collective heritage inherited from previous generations.

According to Tamang, such traditions reflect the values, struggles and experiences of ancestors who preserved their cultural identity across generations. He emphasised that safeguarding these customs and passing them on to younger generations is a collective responsibility.

The Chief Minister congratulated Darjeeling MP Raju Bista for conceptualising and initiating the Mahotsav, describing the effort as a commendable contribution towards cultural preservation.

He observed that rapid technological advancement and modernisation have significantly influenced contemporary lifestyles, making cultural gatherings increasingly important for helping younger generations reconnect with their roots.

Events such as the MP Deusi-Bhailo Mahotsav, he noted, provide opportunities for young people to understand their heritage, appreciate traditional practices and develop pride in their cultural identity.

Sikkim’s Initiatives to Preserve Cultural Diversity

Referring to cultural preservation initiatives undertaken by the Sikkim Government, Tamang reiterated his administration’s commitment to protecting and promoting the languages, traditional attire, customs and cultural heritage of all communities in the state.

He particularly highlighted the observance of Traditional Attire Day every Thursday across government offices, educational institutions and public establishments as an initiative intended to encourage cultural awareness and celebrate Sikkim’s diversity.

The Chief Minister stated that his government continues to extend equal respect, recognition and support to the festivals and cultural traditions of different communities, recognising cultural diversity as an essential element of the state’s social identity.

He further emphasised that the preservation of indigenous languages, customs and traditional practices must remain a shared responsibility, particularly as younger generations increasingly adapt to changing social and technological environments.

Culture Transcends Geographical Boundaries

Addressing the broader significance of cultural unity, Tamang observed that language, culture and traditions extend beyond geographical and administrative boundaries, connecting communities through common histories, identities and a shared sense of belonging.

His remarks underscored the cultural connections between Sikkim and the neighbouring Darjeeling region, where traditional festivals, languages and customs continue to form an important part of community life.

The Chief Minister called upon people to embrace diversity as a source of strength and to uphold mutual respect, harmony and unity as guiding principles for collective progress.

He also encouraged communities to work together to safeguard their cultural heritage and ensure that traditional practices continue to flourish for future generations.

Expressing gratitude to the organisers for their invitation and warm hospitality, Tamang appreciated the collective efforts behind the celebration and acknowledged the role of cultural programmes in bringing people together.

Concluding his message, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes for the success of the MP Deusi-Bhailo Mahotsav and expressed hope that the celebration would bring happiness, peace, prosperity and lasting harmony to all.

The event highlighted the continuing importance of community-led cultural celebrations in preserving the traditions of Nepali-speaking communities and promoting stronger cultural connections across Sikkim and the Darjeeling region.

Source: Official Facebook statement of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.