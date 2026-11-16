HWC-PHC Dentam Secures NQAS Recertification with 93.69% Score in Sikkim

The recertification recognises the Primary Health Centre’s continued efforts to maintain prescribed healthcare quality standards, strengthen patient safety and improve the delivery of accessible, patient-centred medical services to residents of Dentam and surrounding areas.

The assessment evaluated six key departments and service areas of the health facility, comprising the Outpatient Department (OPD), Labour Room, Indoor Services, Laboratory, National Health Programmes and General Administration. The evaluation focused on the facility’s compliance with established quality benchmarks and its institutional efforts to provide safe, efficient and reliable healthcare services.

A Continued Record of Healthcare Quality Improvements

HWC-PHC Dentam has previously achieved several milestones in Sikkim’s public healthcare sector. In 2022, it became the first Primary Health Centre in the state to undergo assessment and receive NQAS certification, establishing an early benchmark for quality assurance at the primary healthcare level.

The facility also became the first in Sikkim to establish a Block Public Health Unit (BPHU) under the 15th Finance Commission initiative. Additionally, it is among only two Primary Health Centres in West Sikkim empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), according to the information provided by the facility.

The latest certification represents a continuation of these institutional improvements, reflecting sustained attention to healthcare infrastructure, service delivery, administrative practices and patient welfare.

The health facility operates under the supervision of Dr Priya Dolma Tamang, Medical Officer In-charge, alongside Dr Darsan Gurung, Medical Officer. The achievement has been attributed to the coordinated efforts of its medical, nursing, paramedical and support staff, who have contributed to maintaining and improving healthcare standards.

The quality improvement and recertification process was carried out under the guidance of the Chief Medical Officer, Gyalshing District, with technical assistance and mentoring from the State Quality Assurance Team and District Quality Assurance Team.

Members of the Jan Arogya Samiti (JAS), together with the local community, also played a supporting role through their participation and cooperation in the facility’s quality improvement initiatives.

The recertification highlights the importance of coordinated efforts between frontline healthcare workers, district and state health authorities and community representatives in strengthening public health institutions, particularly in rural areas.

Following the latest assessment, HWC-PHC Dentam aims to sustain its certified quality standards while identifying further opportunities for improvement in healthcare delivery, patient safety and institutional efficiency.

With an overall assessment score of 93.69 per cent, the facility’s renewed NQAS certification marks another step towards its stated objective of providing safe, equitable, efficient and compassionate healthcare services to the people of Dentam and neighbouring communities.