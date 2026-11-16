National Press Day 2026: CM Praises Media’s Role in Democracy

Gangtok, November 16 : National Press Day 2026 brought a message of appreciation from Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), who extended warm greetings to the press and media fraternity, with special recognition for journalists and media professionals across the state.

In a message shared on social media, the Chief Minister described a free, fair and responsible press as an indispensable pillar of democracy. He acknowledged the dedication, courage and commitment to truth through which journalists keep citizens informed, strengthen public discourse and promote transparency and accountability in governance.

Tamang highlighted the significance of journalism in a diverse state such as Sikkim, where the media serves as a bridge between the government and the people. He noted its contribution to bringing communities closer and providing a platform for voices from every section of society.

Marking National Press Day 2026, the Chief Minister called on citizens to recognise the media fraternity’s contribution to spreading awareness and building an informed and empowered society. He concluded by wishing journalists and media professionals a meaningful National Press Day.