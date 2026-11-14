Stepfather Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison in Soreng POCSO Case Involving Nine-Year-Old Girl

Soreng, November 14: In Soreng POCSO case, Soreng court has sentenced a man to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹30,000 after convicting him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, for repeatedly sexually assaulting his nine-year-old stepdaughter.

According to an official press release issued by the Office of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Soreng District, on November 13, the conviction relates to Soreng Police Station FIR No. 21/2024, registered on August 30, 2024, under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, which prescribes punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault against children.

The case involved repeated sexual abuse of a minor girl by her stepfather. Following a detailed police investigation and subsequent prosecution, the trial court found the accused guilty and awarded a sentence of 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment, along with a monetary fine of ₹30,000.

The investigation was conducted by then Sub-Inspector Norkey Lachenpa, who is presently serving as Under Secretary at the Rural Management and Development Department (RMDD), Namchi. Soreng District Police acknowledged the officer’s diligent and professional investigation, describing it as instrumental in securing the conviction.

The district police also recognised the contributions of Public Prosecutor Bhimdal Subba and Assistant Public Prosecutor Sabita Sharma, along with the officers and staff of the Prosecution Branch, Soreng. Their coordinated efforts and effective presentation of evidence before the trial court were credited with contributing significantly to the successful prosecution of the case.

In its official statement, Soreng District Police emphasised that the conviction demonstrates its commitment to securing justice for victims of crimes against children and strengthening public confidence in the criminal justice system.

Senior Superintendent of Police Nahkul Pradhan, SPS, reaffirmed the district police’s determination to pursue stringent legal action against individuals involved in offences against women and children.

The conviction underscores the importance of effective investigation, coordinated prosecution and judicial accountability in addressing serious offences against minors. It also reinforces the legal protections available to children under the POCSO Act, which provides stringent penalties for sexual offences involving minors.

The identity of the child victim has been withheld in accordance with legal provisions protecting the privacy and dignity of minors involved in sexual offence cases.

Source: Official Press Release, Office of the Senior Superintendent of Police, Soreng District, Government of Sikkim, dated November 13, 2026.