Pakyong Police Recover 70% of Stolen Property in Nimtar Theft Case; Accused Arrested

Pakyong, November 14: Pakyong’s Sikkim Police have recovered approximately 70 per cent of the stolen property in connection with the Nimtar theft case following the arrest of a 24-year-old accused and a search operation conducted in Siliguri, West Bengal.





The accused, identified as Rajeev Sundas alias Tupac, a resident of Jubilee Line, Singtam, was arrested on November 13 in connection with Pakyong Police Station FIR No. 43/2026, registered on November 6 under Sections 331(3) and 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Police stated that the accused had also been previously involved in Rangpo Police Station FIR No. 48/2026.



Following the arrest, a police team comprising Police Inspector Sun Tshering Lepcha and Investigating Officer ASI Lakpa Shangey Sherpa, In-Charge of Saramsa Outpost, travelled to Siliguri. With assistance from Bhaktinagar Police Station, the team conducted a search at Jojo Lodge in Gandhi Nagar, recovering approximately 70 per cent of the stolen property.



The recovery highlights effective coordination between Sikkim Police and West Bengal Police in investigating theft cases and tracing stolen property across state boundaries.



Source: Police information