Go Sadam 2.0 to Bring Paragliding, Astronomy, Adventure and Culture to Sikkim from November 21

Gangtok, 16 November : Go Sadam 2.0 is set to transform Sadam Hills in Sikkim’s Namchi district into a vibrant destination for adventure tourism, astronomy, cultural celebrations and community activities from November 21 to 23, 2026.

The three-day festival, to be held at Sikkim Natural Theme Park, will feature a paragliding championship, science and astronomy outreach programmes, fitness competitions, camping experiences, local exhibitions and live musical performances.

Organised by the Sadam Sukrabarey & Gupti Tourism Development Society in association with the Himalayan Footprints Tourism Cooperative Society, the festival aims to promote Sadam Hills as an emerging community-based tourism destination while creating economic opportunities for local families, young people, artists, self-help groups and small businesses.

A major attraction will be the Sikkim Paragliding Accuracy Cup – Series II, scheduled throughout the three-day festival in association with the Paragliding Association of India. The competition is expected to be a key highlight of the adventure tourism activities, showcasing the region’s potential for paragliding against the scenic backdrop of Sadam Hills.

The festival will also host the Nasha Mukth Functional Fitness Competition on November 21 and 22, organised in association with The Cross Fitness, Guwahati, and The SILVERBACK Gym, Namchi. Under the theme “Run–Lift–Pull–Carry–Conquer”, the competition will emphasise physical fitness, discipline and the importance of maintaining a drug-free lifestyle.

Science and astronomy will form another significant component of the festival. A two-day Hybrid Science, School & Camp Outreach Programme, organised in collaboration with the Sky Watchers’ Association of North Bengal (SWAN), will introduce students and visitors to scientific exploration through demonstrations, supervised solar observations, astronomy sessions, stargazing and telescope viewing. The programme will take place on November 21 and 22, with outdoor observations dependent on favourable weather and sky conditions.

Visitors interested in digital storytelling will have an opportunity to participate in an Open Reel Making Competition featuring two categories: Most Viral Reel and Most Creative Reel. Participants will be encouraged to capture the festival’s activities, natural landscapes and local traditions through short-form videos, providing a platform to showcase Sadam Hills to wider audiences.

For visitors seeking an immersive outdoor experience, camping facilities will be available at Rameytay Dara, offering one-night and two-night stay options. The camping package is priced at ₹1,500 per person per night, including dinner and breakfast. The accommodation arrangements are intended to allow tourists to experience the tranquillity of the hills and enjoy evenings beneath the night sky.

Festival activities will be spread across several locations. Public Ground at Sukrabarey, near the paragliding landing area, will host traditional stalls, while Gupti School Ground and surrounding areas will feature local exhibitions, stalls supported by MSMEs and self-help groups, Lingay Ping and all-terrain vehicle (ATV) rides. Rameytay Dara, the paragliding take-off point, will accommodate camping activities, stalls and bonfires.

Musical Evenings to Showcase Local and Regional Talent

The festival’s evening entertainment programme, organised in association with the SKM Cultural Wing, will bring together musicians and performers from Sikkim and neighbouring Darjeeling.

The opening musical night on November 21 will feature Sadam-based bands Hearty Souls and The Ahimsa. On November 22, the stage will showcase local performers, including Sikkim Idols. The festival will conclude on November 23 with prize distribution ceremonies followed by a grand musical night featuring Mantra Band from Darjeeling.

Beyond its recreational attractions, Go Sadam 2.0 reflects a broader initiative to develop Sikkim Natural Theme Park into an open-air destination integrating adventure sports, scientific learning, cultural heritage and environmental appreciation.

According to the organisers, the initiative is rooted in community-based tourism, with particular emphasis on encouraging women and young people to participate in tourism enterprises, hospitality services, cultural activities and related businesses. The objective is to strengthen local livelihoods while ensuring that the economic benefits of tourism reach communities directly involved in developing and maintaining the destination.

The organising committee has invited residents, tourists, students, adventure enthusiasts, fitness communities and content creators to participate in the three-day celebration and experience the natural beauty, traditions and hospitality of Sadam Hills.

With its combination of adventure, astronomy, cultural entertainment and community participation, Go Sadam 2.0 seeks to position Sadam Hills as a distinctive tourism destination while promoting sustainable, locally driven tourism development in Sikkim.