Siliguri, November 21: EDU FIESTA 3.0 Siliguri brought together representatives from more than 54 Indian and international universities at a two-day education expo jointly organised by Delhi Public School (DPS) Siliguri and DPS Fulbari on November 20 and 21, 2026.

Held at the DPS Siliguri campus, the event provided students and parents with an opportunity to explore higher education options, academic programmes, admission procedures and career pathways in India and abroad.

The education expo featured several prominent institutions, including VIT University, Symbiosis, Christ University, Amity University and SRM Institute of Science and Technology, alongside international universities from the United Kingdom and South Korea.

Students interacted directly with university representatives, gaining insights into undergraduate courses, admission requirements, academic opportunities and potential career prospects. The interactions were aimed at helping students make informed decisions about their future education.

A major highlight of EDU FIESTA 3.0 was the availability of specialised counselling sessions conducted by Japanese and German counselling units. These sessions offered guidance on international education opportunities, while additional assistance on visa procedures and financial planning helped students better understand the requirements for pursuing studies overseas.

The event also provided information about career opportunities in uniformed services, including the Indian Army and the National Cadet Corps (NCC), broadening students’ understanding of professional pathways beyond conventional academic programmes.

By bringing national and international educational institutions together on a single platform, DPS Siliguri and DPS Fulbari sought to bridge the information gap between students and higher education providers.

The initiative reflected the schools’ continued emphasis on career counselling, academic awareness and preparing students to make informed choices in an increasingly competitive educational environment.