Pakyong, November 21 : The long-standing demand for an Assam Lingzey Police Picket Post in Pakyong District has finally been fulfilled, with the inauguration of a new police facility at Ward No. 2 on Thursday, November 19, 2026. The establishment of the post marks a significant step towards strengthening local security and improving access to policing services for residents of Assam Lingzey and its surrounding areas.

The police picket post was formally inaugurated by Namcheybong constituency MLA and Minister Raju Basnet, in the presence of Pakyong Superintendent of Police Tshering Sherpa and other dignitaries. Six police personnel have been deployed at the newly established facility to provide a local police presence and assist residents with security-related concerns.

A notable aspect of the initiative is the contribution of Ashman Limboo, a local resident and ex-serviceman, who voluntarily offered his private residence to accommodate the police picket post without charging any rent. His gesture played a crucial role in making the long-awaited facility operational.

Earlier, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) had assured residents that a police picket post would be established in Assam Lingzey, subject to the local community making suitable land or premises available. However, the proposal remained pending due to the unavailability of an appropriate location.

The situation changed when Limboo came forward and offered his residence free of charge, removing a major obstacle that had delayed the establishment of the facility.

Residents of Assam Lingzey had been seeking a dedicated police presence for several years to address local security concerns and ensure easier access to law enforcement services. The newly inaugurated picket post is expected to improve police accessibility, facilitate quicker responses to local incidents and strengthen coordination between the police and the community.

The establishment of the facility also represents the fulfilment of an earlier assurance by the Chief Minister, made possible through cooperation between the state administration, police authorities and the local community.

With six personnel now deployed, the Assam Lingzey Police Picket Post is expected to serve as an important local policing facility in the Namcheybong constituency of Pakyong District.