New Delhi, November 22 : Nepal PM Balendra Shah’s India visit began on Sunday as the Nepalese Prime Minister departed Kathmandu for a two-day State visit, during which he is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday, November 23.

The visit comes amid expectations of discussions on trade, energy cooperation, connectivity and other issues of mutual interest between the neighbouring countries. The scheduled meeting between the two Prime Ministers has attracted considerable attention, with its outcome expected to help define priorities for future bilateral engagement.

Prime Minister Shah was seen off at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu by Nepal’s Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Biraj Bhakta Shrestha; Minister for Home Affairs, Sudhan Gurung; Member of Parliament and Rastriya Swatantra Party spokesperson Jagdish Kharel; and senior government officials.

In New Delhi, preparations have been made to welcome the visiting Prime Minister. Special banners bearing welcome messages have been displayed at several locations across central Delhi, while the national flags of India and Nepal have been hoisted at prominent places to mark the occasion.

India’s Minister of State for Commerce and Industry is scheduled to receive Shah at the airport and extend an official welcome on behalf of the Indian Government.

Arrangements have also been made at the Taj Mahal Hotel in New Delhi, where the Nepalese Prime Minister is scheduled to stay during his visit. Decorations have been put up outside the hotel ahead of his arrival.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is expected to meet Shah at the Taj Mahal Hotel on Sunday evening. The meeting is expected to cover key issues ahead of Monday’s high-level bilateral discussions, including areas requiring further consultation between the two governments.

The principal engagement of the visit will be the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Balendra Shah at Hyderabad House on November 23.

Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade and economic cooperation, improving cross-border connectivity and advancing energy partnerships. Other matters of mutual interest may also feature in the talks.

India and Nepal share extensive historical, cultural, economic and people-to-people ties. Their bilateral relationship encompasses trade, infrastructure development, electricity cooperation, tourism and cross-border movement, making sustained diplomatic engagement important for both countries.

The forthcoming meeting is being closely watched for indications of how the two governments intend to advance cooperation and address outstanding issues through dialogue.

Shah’s two-day visit provides an opportunity for both sides to review existing areas of cooperation and identify priorities for future engagement.

The outcome of Monday’s discussions at Hyderabad House is expected to offer a clearer picture of the direction of India–Nepal relations under the two governments.