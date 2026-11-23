Kolkata, November 23 : AAMA Indie Comix Fest 2026 participation marked a significant opportunity for Sikkim’s emerging comic and manga industry as the Asian Anime and Manga Academy (AAMA) showcased its original creations at the festival held in Kolkata on November 21, 2026. The academy participated as both an exhibitor and a panellist, with its two showcased creations selling out during the event.

Indie Comix Fest is a pan-India initiative dedicated to encouraging and supporting independent Indian comics. The festival brings together comic artists, publishers, distributors, investors and enthusiasts, providing opportunities for creators to exhibit their work, exchange ideas and explore the future of India’s comic industry.

AAMA was invited to participate as both an exhibitor and a panellist, marking an opportunity for the academy to introduce Sikkim’s emerging comic and manga creations to a wider audience.

Speaking about the experience, AAMA co-founder Dewaker Basnet described Indie Comix Fest as an important platform for comic creators and industry stakeholders to showcase their work and connect with audiences.

“We are thankful to ICF Kolkata for the honour of representing Sikkim and taking our tales to larger audiences. We are glad that both our creations were very well appreciated and sold out during the festival,” Basnet said.

Basnet also participated in a panel discussion titled “Indian Comics and Its Future”, which explored the prospects and evolving landscape of India’s indigenous comic industry.

AAMA aims to establish Sikkim as a destination for manga and anime creation, nurturing local artistic talent while developing original stories that can reach national and international audiences.

The academy views participation in events such as Indie Comix Fest as an important step towards promoting Sikkim’s creative potential, strengthening industry connections and introducing regional storytelling to the wider Indian comic community.