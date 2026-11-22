Lucknow, November 21 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has credited Indian citizens for the recent decline in gold prices, claiming that people responded positively to his earlier appeal to avoid unnecessary gold purchases for a year, helping reduce demand for the precious metal.

Addressing the fifth National Skill Convocation Ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on Saturday, Modi expressed satisfaction that people had followed his advice and said several citizens had subsequently told him they had saved money by refraining from purchasing gold.

Recalling his appeal, the Prime Minister said he had urged people not to buy gold for a year unless absolutely necessary. He claimed that citizens had responded by reducing their purchases, contributing to the fall in prices.

“An ordinary person like me asked to buy less gold; the countrymen bought less gold, and gold prices fell,” Modi said. He added that people were now telling him they had saved money by listening to his advice.

Drawing a historical comparison, Modi referred to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s appeal to citizens to skip one meal during the food shortages of the 1960s. He said the public response to his gold-related appeal reflected the same spirit of national cooperation and willingness to make personal sacrifices in the country’s interest.

The Prime Minister had originally made the appeal on May 10, 2026, during a public gathering in Hyderabad, amid economic concerns arising from geopolitical tensions in West Asia, rising crude oil prices and pressure on India’s foreign exchange reserves.

At the time, Modi had urged citizens to reduce unnecessary gold purchases, conserve petrol and diesel, consider working from home where possible and avoid non-essential overseas travel. The measures were intended to reduce India’s dependence on costly imports and conserve foreign exchange.