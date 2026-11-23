New Delhi, November 23 : FSSAI Bisleri Prosecution has been sanctioned by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) against Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. after a regulatory sample of the company’s packaged drinking water was declared unsafe following laboratory examinations under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006.

According to an official communication issued by FSSAI, a regulatory sample classified as “Packaged Drinking Water (other than Mineral Water)” was collected from the premises of Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. for analysis.

The initial laboratory examination found that the sample did not comply with the prescribed bromate limits. Consequently, it was declared unsafe under the provisions of the FSS Act, 2006.

Following an appeal by the Food Business Operator (FBO), the sample was referred to a Referral Food Laboratory for further testing. The referral laboratory also declared the sample unsafe after detecting polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

PAHs are a group of chemical compounds, some of which are associated with potential health risks depending on the type and level of exposure.

The laboratory findings established violations relating to unsafe food under the FSS Act, 2006. Based on these findings, the competent authority granted sanction to initiate prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

The FSSAI Bisleri Prosecution decision follows the identification of non-compliance with prescribed food safety standards during regulatory testing.

However, the findings concern the particular regulatory sample examined and do not establish that every Bisleri packaged drinking water product or batch is unsafe.

The regulator’s communication confirms that prosecution has been sanctioned. It does not indicate that the company has been convicted of any offence.

Details regarding the specific manufacturing facility, batch number, sampling date and any response from Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. were not provided in the available communication.

The case highlights the importance of regulatory testing and compliance with food safety standards in India’s packaged drinking water industry.

Source: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)