Siliguri, November 20 : The MP Deusi-Bhailo Mahotsav will be held in Siliguri every year, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has announced, and it will be promoted widely across the country. The first edition ran from 13 to 15 November at Milan More Football Ground in Champasari, with 16 cultural groups taking part.

The groups came from Darjeeling, Terai, Dooars, Sikkim, Assam, Kalimpong, Kurseong, Mirik, Jalpaiguri and Bodoland. Aamakala Group from Assam won the Deusi-Bhailo competition. Milan More Deusi Bhailo Group from Siliguri came second and Jalpa Group from Kalimpong third. The top three took home Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh. Consolation prizes went to Sunkhari Sangh of Jalpaiguri, Gorkha Sangh Group from Assam and Nikashi from Bodoland. The other groups were felicitated too.

Deusi-Bhailo is usually sung door to door around Tihar. For three days it had a stage instead. The programme began at 4 PM every day, and local reports estimate 15,000 to 20,000 people turned up daily.

The music ran alongside the contest. The Elements played on the first day. Trishna Gurung and The Collab took the second night. On the last evening, Purna Rai and Dajubhai, and Raju Lama and Mongolian Heart, closed the festival. Karma Sherpa and Ladakh’s band Da-Shugs also performed. There was a poetry reading and a ramp walk, and winners of a month-long online folk song contest were announced on stage.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) inaugurated the festival. He congratulated Bista on the initiative and said celebrations like this give younger people a way to reconnect with their roots. Leaders and workers from all political parties were invited.

“Our fundamental objective was to reconnect our younger generation with their roots, familiarise them with our language, literature, history, songs, music and traditions, and instil in them a deep sense of pride in their cultural identity,” Bista said in a statement after the festival. “The overwhelming participation of our young people has reaffirmed that this objective is being fulfilled.”

He added that the festival will become an annual calendar event and will be promoted widely across the country. On X, he wrote that culture is not just a gift from ancestors but also a responsibility to pass on to future generations.

Bista thanked the Chief Minister, the ministers, MPs and MLAs who attended, the Milan More Byapari Association, the Siliguri Byapari Association, Siliguri Police, the administration, the press and the volunteers.

He has also been raising local issues in Parliament. Bista spoke on tea garden workers’ concerns during the debate on the Industrial Relations Code (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and held a review meeting with NHIDCL officials who are surveying NH-10 for its recurring problems.