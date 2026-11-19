Gangtok, November 19 : The Sikkim Government Almanac 2027 has been officially released by Chief Secretary R. Telang, IAS, according to a press note issued by the Printing and Stationery Department, Government of Sikkim, on November 18, 2026.
The department announced that the Government of Sikkim Almanac for the calendar year 2027 will be available for purchase through its single-window facility at Tadong, Gangtok. The almanac will be offered in three formats, including a high-quality glossy edition, a general-quality edition and a mini calendar.
According to the official notification, the high-quality glossy almanac will cost ₹30, while the general-quality edition and mini calendar will be priced at ₹25 each. Purchasers will be required to produce an SBS Bank Receipt (SBS B.R.) against the prescribed payment under Revenue Head 0058-00-200 of the Printing and Stationery Department.
The department further announced that the almanac will also be made available for purchase at MG Marg in Gangtok from November 20, 2026, providing an additional sales location for members of the public.
In its press note, the Printing and Stationery Department urged individuals and vendors involved in selling, hanging and displaying the almanac to respect Sikkim’s cultural heritage, identity and religious traditions.
The department emphasised the importance of preserving the socio-cultural and religious sanctity associated with the almanac and called upon everyone to uphold the state’s legacy while handling and displaying the publication.
The announcement was issued by Dr A. B. Karki, IAS, Secretary of the Printing and Stationery Department, Government of Sikkim. The department has also provided WhatsApp number 9434122222 for suggestions concerning the almanac.
The Government of Sikkim Almanac 2027 is being distributed through the department’s designated sales arrangements, with the additional MG Marg facility scheduled to commence operations on November 20.
Source: Printing and Stationery Department, Government of Sikkim | Press Note dated November 18, 2026.
Sikkim Government Public Holiday List 2027
The Government of Sikkim, Home Department, Gangtok, has declared the following public holidays for the calendar year 2027 under Notification No. 07/Home/2026, dated 13 October 2026. These holidays apply to Government Offices, Public Sector Undertakings and Educational Institutions under the Government of Sikkim.
Public Holidays 2027
|Sl. No.
|Occasion
|Date(s)
|Day(s)
|No. of Days
|1
|New Year’s Day
|1 January 2027
|Friday
|1
|2
|Maghe Sankranti
|15 January 2027
|Friday
|1
|3
|Republic Day
|26 January 2027
|Tuesday
|1
|4
|Sonam Lochhar
|7 February 2027
|Sunday
|1
|5
|Losar
|6
|Bhumchu
|20 February 2027
|Saturday
|1
|7
|Akhil Sikkim Khas Chettri Bahun Kalyan Sangh’s Foundation Day
|26 February 2027
|Friday
|1
|8
|Id-Ul-Fitr
|10 March 2027
|Wednesday
|1
|9
|Holi
|22 March 2027
|Monday
|1
|10
|Good Friday
|26 March 2027
|Friday
|1
|11
|Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti
|14 April 2027
|Wednesday
|1
|12
|Ramnawami (Chaite Dasain)
|15 April 2027
|Thursday
|1
|13
|State Day
|16 May 2027
|Sunday
|1
|14
|Shyadar Pidar
|20 May 2027
|Thursday
|1
|15
|Saga Dawa
|18 June 2027
|Friday
|1
|16
|Bhanu Jayanti
|13 July 2027
|Tuesday
|1
|17
|Drukpa Tshe-zi
|6 August 2027
|Friday
|1
|18
|Tendong Lho Rum Faat
|8 August 2027
|Sunday
|1
|19
|Guru Rimpoche’s Thungkar Tshechu
|11 August 2027
|Wednesday
|1
|20
|Independence Day
|15 August 2027
|Sunday
|1
|21
|Nepali Bhasa Manyata Diwas
|20 August 2027
|Friday
|1
|22
|Janmashtami
|25 August 2027
|Wednesday
|1
|23
|Teej (Haritalika)
|3 September 2027
|Friday
|1
|24
|Indrajatra
|14 September 2027
|Tuesday
|1
|25
|Pang Lhabsol
|15 September 2027
|Wednesday
|1
|26
|Gandhi Jayanti
|2 October 2027
|Saturday
|1
|27
|Birthday of Late Nar Bahadur Bhandari, Former Chief Minister of Sikkim
|5 October 2027
|Tuesday
|1
|28
|Durga Puja (Dasain)
|8–12 October 2027
|Friday to Tuesday
|5
|29
|Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)
|29–31 October 2027
|Friday to Sunday
|3
|30
|Lhabab Duechen
|20 November 2027
|Saturday
|1
|31
|Puhgal Parim
|13 December 2027
|Monday
|1
|32
|Teyongshi Sirijunga Sawan Tongnam
|33
|Chasok Tongnam
|15 December 2027
|Wednesday
|1
|34
|Sakewa
|18 December 2027
|Saturday
|1
|35
|Barahimijong
|36
|Christmas
|25 December 2027
|Saturday
|1
|37
|Kagyed Dance
|26 December 2027
|Sunday
|1
|38
|Losoong/Namsoong
|28–29 December 2027
|Tuesday to Wednesday
|2
|39
|Losoong/Namsoong
|30 December 2027
|Thursday
|1
|40
|Tamu Lochar
|41
|Losoong/Namsoong
|31 December 2027
|Friday
|1
|Total Number of Public Holiday Days
|45 Days
Additional Holidays in January 2028
|Sl. No.
|Occasion
|Date(s)
|Day(s)
|No. of Days
|1
|Losoong/Namsoong
|1 January 2028
|Saturday
|1
|2
|Nyenpa Guzom
|3–4 January 2028
|Monday to Tuesday
|2
|Total Number of Days
|3 Days
All second and fourth Saturdays will also be observed as holidays in Government Offices, Public Sector Undertakings and Educational Institutions, as specified in the notification.
Restricted Holidays 2027
The Government of Sikkim has also notified the following restricted holidays. A government employee is entitled to avail only one restricted holiday per year.
|Sl. No.
|Occasion
|Date(s)
|Day(s)
|No. of Days
|1
|Labour Day
|1 May 2027
|Saturday
|1
|2
|Ubhauli Sakewa
|25 May 2027
|Tuesday
|1
|3
|Birthday of Late Tenzing Norgay Sherpa
|29 May 2027
|Saturday
|1
|4
|Birthday of H.H. The Dalai Lama
|6 July 2027
|Tuesday
|1
|5
|Sarathi (Chalak) Diwas
|27 July 2027
|Tuesday
|1
|6
|Chhat Puja
|4 November 2027
|Thursday
|1
|7
|Birth-anniversary of Shri Satya Sai Baba of Puttaparthi
|23 November 2027
|Tuesday
|1
Source: Government of Sikkim, Home Department, Gangtok.
Notification: No. 07/Home/2026, dated 13 October 2026.
Issued by: R. Telang, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Sikkim.