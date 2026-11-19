Gangtok, November 19 : The Sikkim Government Almanac 2027 has been officially released by Chief Secretary R. Telang, IAS, according to a press note issued by the Printing and Stationery Department, Government of Sikkim, on November 18, 2026.

The department announced that the Government of Sikkim Almanac for the calendar year 2027 will be available for purchase through its single-window facility at Tadong, Gangtok. The almanac will be offered in three formats, including a high-quality glossy edition, a general-quality edition and a mini calendar.

According to the official notification, the high-quality glossy almanac will cost ₹30, while the general-quality edition and mini calendar will be priced at ₹25 each. Purchasers will be required to produce an SBS Bank Receipt (SBS B.R.) against the prescribed payment under Revenue Head 0058-00-200 of the Printing and Stationery Department.

The department further announced that the almanac will also be made available for purchase at MG Marg in Gangtok from November 20, 2026, providing an additional sales location for members of the public.

In its press note, the Printing and Stationery Department urged individuals and vendors involved in selling, hanging and displaying the almanac to respect Sikkim’s cultural heritage, identity and religious traditions.

The department emphasised the importance of preserving the socio-cultural and religious sanctity associated with the almanac and called upon everyone to uphold the state’s legacy while handling and displaying the publication.

The announcement was issued by Dr A. B. Karki, IAS, Secretary of the Printing and Stationery Department, Government of Sikkim. The department has also provided WhatsApp number 9434122222 for suggestions concerning the almanac.

The Government of Sikkim Almanac 2027 is being distributed through the department’s designated sales arrangements, with the additional MG Marg facility scheduled to commence operations on November 20.

Source: Printing and Stationery Department, Government of Sikkim | Press Note dated November 18, 2026.