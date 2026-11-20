Gangtok, November 20 : Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to bringing the 17th Karmapa, Ogyen Trinley Dorje, to Sikkim, declaring that the administration remains determined to fulfil its promise to the people of the state, regardless of how long the process may take.

Addressing the long-standing issue surrounding the Karmapa’s visit, the Chief Minister emphasised that the commitment was not limited to Buddhist monks or the religious community but extended to every citizen of Sikkim, irrespective of religious affiliation.

Tamang stated that his government had made a solemn commitment to the people of Sikkim to facilitate the visit of the 17th Karmapa and would continue pursuing the matter until that commitment was fulfilled.

The Chief Minister stressed that his administration believed in taking concrete steps rather than merely exchanging official correspondence or making public statements. He maintained that the government had consistently conveyed its position to the Central Government and remained committed to securing the Karmapa’s visit.

Criticising the previous administration, Tamang alleged that contradictory communications and unfavourable reports had contributed to the prolonged difficulties surrounding the Karmapa’s entry into Sikkim. He accused the former government of failing to facilitate the visit despite remaining in power for several years. Referring to the historical background of the issue, the Chief Minister claimed that a negative report submitted in 1995 had created obstacles concerning the Karmapa’s entry into Sikkim.

Tamang further recalled that his political movement had raised the demand with the Central Government during 2017 and 2018, when his party was in opposition. He maintained that efforts to secure permission for the Karmapa’s visit had continued even before his government assumed office.

The Chief Minister referred to the Central Government’s decision in 2018 to ease restrictions on the Karmapa’s visit to Sikkim, describing it as an important development in the long-standing demand.

The 2018 decision, however, did not amount to unrestricted access to Rumtek Monastery, which has remained a sensitive religious and administrative issue.

Expressing gratitude to the Government of India, Tamang acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their role in addressing the matter. He reiterated that cooperation with the Centre remained central to the state government’s efforts to facilitate the Karmapa’s visit.

Highlighting the significance of Rumtek Monastery, the Chief Minister asserted that the historic religious institution was an inseparable part of Sikkim’s spiritual and cultural heritage.

He also cautioned against attempts to create divisions or controversies concerning Rumtek Monastery and its association with the state, emphasising the importance of maintaining unity over the issue.

Rumtek Monastery holds immense religious significance for followers of the Karma Kagyu tradition of Tibetan Buddhism. The question of the 17th Karmapa’s visit has remained a matter of considerable interest and sentiment among devotees and sections of Sikkim’s population.

The Chief Minister’s renewed assurance reflects the state government’s stated determination to pursue the matter with the Centre.