Report: 17 Nations Back Kyoto Vision for Science

Kyoto, October 4 : Kyoto Vision for Science has reportedly been endorsed by the United States and 16 other countries as part of an international effort to accelerate scientific discovery through advanced artificial intelligence, expanded computing access and new research funding models.

The initiative, formally described as the Kyoto Vision for a Golden Age of Science, was endorsed during the 23rd annual meeting of the Science and Technology in Society Forum in Kyoto, according to a report on the declaration. The initiative was led by Michael Kratsios, Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

The other countries listed as endorsing the declaration are Argentina, Bulgaria, Chile, Cyprus, Germany, Greece, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

India was not included in the list of endorsing countries cited in the report. Its absence from the list does not, by itself, indicate opposition to the initiative.

Three priorities for scientific research

The Kyoto Vision focuses on three broad areas: strengthening institutions involved in scientific discovery, applying advanced computational capabilities to research and developing scientific talent.

Under the initiative, participating countries have called for researchers to receive wider access to artificial intelligence tools, scientific datasets, high-performance computing infrastructure and experimental facilities. The declaration uses the term “Super Intelligence” while discussing advanced systems intended to assist scientific work.

According to the initiative as described, such systems could speed up existing research tasks and support new methods of inquiry, including automated or autonomous experimentation at scale. The declaration also underlines the need to adapt research institutions as AI and advanced computing become more deeply integrated into scientific work.

Alternative research funding models

The countries have also backed experimentation with different ways of financing research. Proposed mechanisms include long-duration awards, rapid grants, prizes and competitive challenges.

The declaration further encourages institutional models that offer researchers varying degrees of autonomy, financial support and strategic direction. The objective is to create research environments suited to both long-term scientific work and projects requiring faster funding decisions.

Another area highlighted by the Kyoto Vision is metascience, which applies empirical research methods to examine how science is organised, funded and conducted. Supporters argue that studying research systems themselves can help institutions identify practices that improve scientific productivity and outcomes.

Support for young researchers

The initiative calls for greater investment in students and early-career scientists through fellowships, practical training, cross-sector doctoral programmes and international research partnerships.

It also recognises the importance of technical expertise in operating and improving sophisticated scientific equipment and systems. Scientific progress, the declaration suggests, depends not only on promising ideas but also on researchers and technical personnel with the skills required to use increasingly complex infrastructure.

Broader US policy push

The initiative forms part of a wider effort by the United States to reorganise elements of its research system around artificial intelligence, advanced computing and emerging models of scientific discovery.

Kratsios had earlier submitted a report titled “Science: A New Golden Age” to US President Donald Trump in July, according to the account of the initiative. The White House described that report as a major reassessment of the American science and technology research system.

The Kyoto Vision for Science extends that policy discussion to an international platform, with participating governments supporting closer links between scientific institutions, advanced computing resources, research funding reforms and talent development. Details concerning implementation, national commitments and timelines are expected to depend on decisions taken by each endorsing country.