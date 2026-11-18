Gangtok, November 18 : A film crew technician dies in truck accident on Gangtok–Changu Lake road, also known as Jawaharlal Nehru Road (JN Road), near 5th Mile on November 16. The accident occurred while a production crew was returning from a shooting assignment at Changu Lake in East Sikkim.

The deceased has been identified as Pintu Mondal (46), a resident of Kolkata, West Bengal, who was working as a lighting technician with Kolkata-based Light & Light. He was associated with the production team of Maddock Films for the film Mission Mirchi.

According to preliminary information, the truck transporting shooting equipment reportedly lost control while negotiating a sharp bend at approximately 3:30 pm. Mondal sustained severe head injuries in the accident and was subsequently taken to STNM Hospital in Gangtok for medical treatment.

Despite receiving medical attention, Mondal succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning, November 17.

The truck driver also sustained serious shoulder injuries and remains under medical treatment. His condition has been described as critical.

The incident has claimed the life of a technician associated with the film production, while leaving another person seriously injured. Further details regarding the circumstances of the accident and any official investigation are awaited.