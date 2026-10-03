Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana Aid Announced for 32,000 Mothers in Sikkim

Gangtok, Oct 4: Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana financial assistance will be extended to 32,000 mothers across Sikkim, according to an announcement by the state government.

The beneficiaries are drawn from all 31 territorial Assembly constituencies and the Sangha constituency. Cheques are being handed over through the respective area MLAs as part of the government’s initiative to promote financial independence and socio-economic participation among women.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said the assistance was intended to strengthen the dignity, independence and economic empowerment of mothers across the state. He described mothers, commonly addressed as “Aamas” in Sikkim, as pillars of their families and said their empowerment would contribute to stronger households and communities.

Tamang also congratulated the 32,000 beneficiaries and expressed hope that the assistance would help them move forward with greater confidence, dignity and access to opportunities.

Government highlights women’s empowerment

The Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana forms part of the Sikkim government’s broader efforts to support women and enhance their participation in the state’s socio-economic development.

The government said the programme represents more than monetary support, underlining its stated objective of recognising the role and sacrifices of mothers while strengthening their financial independence.

The announcement did not specify the amount of assistance being distributed to each beneficiary or provide a constituency-wise breakdown. Further details regarding the distribution process are expected to be communicated to beneficiaries through the authorities concerned.