Gorkha/Nepal, October 11 : Budhi Gandaki flash flood swept away several houses in Nepal’s Gorkha district early on Sunday, prompting authorities to warn downstream communities to move to higher ground and avoid the river.

No deaths or injuries had been reported in the initial official assessment. District officials were seeking further information from remote settlements, where access and communication remained difficult.

Gorkha Chief District Officer Dharmendra Kumar Mishra said authorities received information about a major flood at around 4.35 am. Preliminary reports indicated that five to seven houses built near the riverbed at Jagat had been washed away, while additional damage was feared farther downstream.

The flood reportedly descended from Chumnubri Rural Municipality-6 in the Manaslu region, carrying mud, debris and large boulders. Local authorities said the Budhi Gandaki River rose sharply from around 4 am, with residents reporting that the force of the water could be heard from a considerable distance.

Landslide blockage suspected

Officials said a landslide may have blocked a tributary or part of the river system before the accumulated water broke through and surged downstream. Chumnubri Rural Municipality Chair Nima Lama said preliminary information suggested that a landslide had obstructed Chumke Khola.

Other local officials raised the possibility of a blockage near Chekampar, while early reports also referred to a landslide above Siuribas and near Lokpa. The precise location and cause of the obstruction had not been independently established, and authorities were continuing their assessment.

Narayan Sapkota, chief administrative officer of Chumnubri Rural Municipality, said officials suspected that a temporary landslide dam may have formed and later breached. Authorities had not confirmed that explanation at the time of the initial reports.

Alerts issued for downstream settlements

Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority issued an early-morning alert through its Flood Forecasting Section, advising people living along the river corridor to remain away from the water and move to higher locations.

The warning covered downstream areas extending towards the Trishuli river system. Communities in high-risk zones were asked to maintain strict vigilance because water levels were continuing to fluctuate.

Residents in riverside settlements, including Chumling and Lokpa, reportedly moved away as the water rose. People in and around Jagat Bazaar and Salleri were also warned of possible danger from the flood surge.

The Area Police Office in Arughat used loudspeakers to alert communities along the river and urge residents to relocate to safer ground. Flood forecasting authorities also sent mobile phone alerts as officials monitored the movement of water downstream.

Mishra said the district administration was attempting to obtain verified updates from affected locations. Preparations were also being made to deploy a Nepali Army helicopter for an aerial assessment of the river corridor and isolated settlements.

Authorities urged residents not to approach the Budhi Gandaki River until the flood had subsided and an official all-clear had been issued. The full extent of damage to homes, roads and other infrastructure remained under assessment.

Nepal Floods: Minister Sudan Gurung Confirms Bridge Washed Away in Gorkha, Urges Residents to Evacuate

Nepal Minister Sudan Gurung has expressed serious concern over the devastating flash flood in Chumnubri Rural Municipality of Gorkha district, where a bridge connecting Nyakchet and Philim Bazaar in Ward No. 3 has reportedly been washed away.

In a Facebook post, Gurung stated that floodwaters carrying mud and debris had entered several houses in the Ghattekhola area, while water levels in the Budhigandaki River continued to rise.

The minister, who described the affected area as part of his own electoral constituency, said Nepal Police, the Armed Police Force and local administration had been mobilised for emergency rescue and relief operations. According to his statement, helicopters have also been deployed to assist with rescue efforts and the evacuation of affected residents to safer locations.

Gurung issued an urgent appeal to communities living along the Budhigandaki River, particularly residents of Sirdibas, Jagat, Salleri, Kholbesi, Machhakhola, Soti, Arkhet and Arughat, to relocate immediately to safer areas and maintain heightened vigilance.

He urged residents to remain calm, follow safety precautions and avoid unnecessary risks as the flood situation develops.

The minister also advised people requiring emergency assistance to contact Nepal’s Ministry of Home Affairs through its emergency helpline, 1234.