Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana Benefits 1,000 Mothers in Rhenock

Rhenock, October 3 : Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana financial assistance was distributed to 1,000 eligible mothers in Rhenock constituency as part of the Sikkim government’s women empowerment programme.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang attended the distribution programme and addressed beneficiaries, women and local residents. He said similar programmes were being organised across Sikkim, with area legislators distributing 1,000 cheques to eligible beneficiaries in their respective constituencies.

The amount of individual assistance was not specified in the information released about the Rhenock programme.

Financial independence at the centre

Tamang said the initiative was intended to go beyond monetary support by strengthening women’s financial independence, confidence and ability to make decisions. Beneficiaries, he added, should be free to use the assistance according to their individual and family requirements.

The Chief Minister identified children’s education, household expenditure, farming, livestock rearing, small businesses and other income-generating activities as possible areas in which the assistance could be used.

Speaking about the motivation behind women-focused welfare measures, Tamang recalled his mother’s sacrifices and struggles. He said those personal experiences had influenced several initiatives introduced by his government for women and mothers.

Recognition for mothers

During his address, Tamang also referred to the Aama Samman Puraskar, which was introduced to recognise deserving mothers for their contributions. He further highlighted the Pragatisheel Aama Puraskar, aimed at recognising beneficiaries who make meaningful use of financial assistance.

The Chief Minister said the government’s objective was to help mothers build greater financial strength and confidence while giving them more freedom to plan their futures.

Other welfare measures highlighted

Tamang also listed several other state initiatives concerning women, mothers and children. These included the Aama Sahayog Yojana, Vatsalya Yojana, Bahini Yojana and Shishu Samriddhi Yojana, along with maternity benefits, healthcare programmes and measures concerning women’s reservation in government services.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to programmes focused on the welfare, self-reliance, dignity and socio-economic empowerment of women in Sikkim.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister said the purpose of the Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana was not limited to distributing cheques. He maintained that improving the financial position and decision-making capacity of mothers would also strengthen their families, communities and the state.