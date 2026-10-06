Naxalbari elephant corridors planned to reduce human-wildlife conflict

Siliguri, October 6 : Naxalbari elephant corridors are being planned in Darjeeling district to provide safer movement routes for wild elephant herds and reduce encounters between people and wildlife in settlements near the India-Nepal border.

The proposed initiative focuses on areas around Naxalbari, Kharibari, Bagdogra and adjoining locations that connect forests, tea gardens and river valleys across the North Bengal landscape. Elephant herds are known to move through this region while travelling between forest habitats in India and neighbouring Nepal.

According to details shared about the proposal, the corridors are intended to restore or protect traditional movement routes that have come under growing pressure from urban expansion, roads, railway lines and settlements. Fragmentation of these routes can push elephants towards villages, agricultural fields and other populated areas.

Such encounters can result in crop damage and loss of property, besides placing residents and elephants at risk. The proposed corridors are expected to guide herds through identified routes and limit their movement through densely inhabited locations.

Habitat restoration and wildlife crossings

Measures outlined under the plan include habitat restoration, the creation of green passageways and the development of wildlife-friendly infrastructure. Proposed interventions include elephant underpasses and designated crossing points at locations where transport infrastructure intersects known movement routes.

Plans associated with highway development along the Bagdogra-Panitanki-Kharibari stretch also provide for elephant underpasses to support wildlife movement, according to the project details. Such structures are designed to allow animals to cross beneath busy roads without entering traffic corridors.

The effectiveness of the initiative will depend on whether the identified passages remain continuous and free from fresh obstructions. Coordination among forest authorities, transport agencies, local administrations, tea gardens and communities will also be important because elephant routes frequently extend across different land-use areas and administrative boundaries.

Need for community-level precautions

Alongside physical infrastructure, local monitoring and timely warnings can help communities prepare when elephant herds approach settlements. Public awareness, safe crowd management and rapid response by trained forest personnel are also important in preventing confrontations.

Officials expect the proposed Naxalbari elephant corridors to support wildlife conservation while improving safety for communities living near elephant movement routes. However, the available project details do not specify an implementation schedule, estimated cost or the precise boundaries of the proposed corridors.

Report By Prashant Acharya