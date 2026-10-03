Ranipool Police Drug Seizure: 308 Grams of Suspected Brown Sugar Recovered, One Arrested

Ranipool, October 3: Ranipool Police drug seizure announced on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti has led to the recovery of 308 grams of suspected brown sugar, 51 bottles of cough syrup containing codeine phosphate and 99 Nitrazepam tablets from a vehicle intercepted at Ranipool, with one person arrested, according to a press note issued by Ranipool Police Station.

The police station said its team acted on credible information and intercepted the vehicle at Ranipool, where the suspected contraband was recovered. One person has been arrested in connection with the seizure, and a case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Sikkim Anti Drugs Act (SADA).

The press note did not disclose the identity of the arrested person, details of the vehicle or the estimated value of the seized substances. It also did not specify the date and time of the interception.

Tribute Through Action

Ranipool Police Station linked the operation to Gandhi Jayanti, observed on October 2, describing it as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi through its continued fight against drugs.

“This Gandhi Jayanti, our tribute is not merely in words—it is in action,” the police station stated.

According to the press note, the seizure reflects the continued vigilance, sustained efforts and commitment of Ranipool Police Station towards curbing drug trafficking and protecting communities, particularly the youth.

Commitment to Nasha Mukt Sikkim

The police station reaffirmed its commitment to the vision of a Nasha Mukt Sikkim and a Nasha Mukt Bharat, stating that it is intensifying its efforts against the menace of drugs.

The Ranipool Police drug seizure involves both a suspected narcotic substance and controlled pharmaceutical drugs. The NDPS Act is the central law governing narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, while SADA is Sikkim’s state legislation dealing with the misuse and illegal trade of controlled drugs. Codeine-based cough syrup and Nitrazepam tablets are prescription medicines that are regulated because of their potential for misuse.

The recovered brown sugar has been described by the police as suspected, and the person arrested is an accused in the case registered under the two laws.