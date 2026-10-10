SDF Joins Jantar Mantar Protest Against Election Commission, Raises Concerns Over Electoral Transparency

New Delhi, October 10 : The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has extended its support to a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against the Election Commission of India (ECI), raising concerns over electoral transparency, accountability and the protection of democratic institutions.

In a press release issued on Saturday, the opposition party expressed solidarity with protesters demanding reforms in the electoral system and greater accountability from the Election Commission.

The SDF cited allegations of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) misuse, vote theft and difficulties reportedly faced by citizens during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The party claimed that these issues have raised questions about the fairness and credibility of the electoral process.

The party also expressed concern over reports of severe stress among election officials involved in the SIR exercise, including alleged cases of suicide. It called for greater attention to the challenges associated with electoral roll revision.

Referring to the 2019 Sikkim Legislative Assembly elections, the SDF questioned the circumstances surrounding the appointment of a previously convicted and disqualified individual as Chief Minister and the subsequent reduction of the disqualification period that enabled him to contest elections.

The party maintained that these developments raised constitutional and legal concerns regarding the impartiality of the electoral process.

Emphasising the importance of an independent Election Commission, the SDF stated that the constitutional body must remain free from political influence and uphold neutrality, transparency and accountability.

The party further expressed support for the protest movement involving Gen Z groups, including the Cockroach Janata Party, and reiterated its commitment to safeguarding democratic rights.

The SDF urged the Election Commission to address public concerns, ensure free and fair elections and strengthen public confidence in India’s democratic institutions.

The press release was issued by SDF spokesperson Yojna Khaling Rai on October 10, 2026.